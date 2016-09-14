Utility bill disputes addressed in Duncan

DUNCAN - Duncan City Council members changed ordinances regarding utility disputes during their regular meeting Tuesday evening.

While acting as interim city manager, Danny Ford participated in attempting to resolve a couple of instances of utility customer fee disputes. He noted current city ordinances were vague with regard to procedures for resolving such disputes. As a result disputes have been time-consuming.

Amended city code sections were deemed necessary to establish a fair procedure for resolving utility customer fee disputes that do not involve expending city manager time.

"These have already taken up a lot of the city manager's time," said David Hammond, city attorney.

Both electric and water disputes have been getting worse over the years, according to Hammond. He said some of the recommendations he made for the ordinances are being used by the City of Norman with its utility customers.

With these new city ordinances in place, if a meter gets out of order or fails to register properly, the consumer shall be entitled to an administrative review of the utility bill. Procedures for the administrative review shall be developed by the Duncan Utilities Authority and shall be heard by the city attorney.