Unsafe sleeping kills children in state

In October of last year, a 2-month-old infant from Kiowa County died after co-sleeping with her parents.

Her mother woke up to find her father's arm partially obscuring her face, according to an autopsy report, which attributed her death to probable asphyxiation due to "overlay."

In May of last year, a 6-month-old Tulsa County infant died from suffocation after co-sleeping with an adult and a sibling on an adult bed. The baby was found unresponsive between the mattress and wall with his face in a pillow.

Three months earlier, a 5-month-old Oklahoma City infant was found dead in her crib with her 1-year-old sibling lying on top of her.

Despite more than two decades of national and state safe-sleep campaigns, unsafe sleeping practices are playing a significant role in dozens of infant deaths across Oklahoma each year.

An Oklahoma Watch review of autopsy reports from 2014 to 2016 found that 149 children under age 1, or around 50 a year, died in circumstances in which co-sleeping or sleeping in unsafe sleep environments, or both, were involved or suspected at the time of their deaths.

The deaths comprised about 12 percent of all infant deaths in the state during the three years, but they made up 64 percent of cases in which autopsies were performed. The infant deaths, many of which appear to have been preventable, contributed to Oklahoma's relatively high infant mortality rate.