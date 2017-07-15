Units battle Frederick fire

Firefighters from Chattanooga, Grandfield and Frederick not only battled the heat of the day, but battled a house fire at 101 5th Street Friday afternoon.

There was not much left of the home, which is owned by Tim Brooks.

"This house has been vacant for awhile," Chattanooga Police Chief Rob Stallcup said. "An investigation is forthcoming."

A neighbor, Larry Granger, called the fire in and said that this wasn't the first time that the structure had burned.

Two departments gave mutual aid to the Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department on the inferno. There were five trucks from Chattanooga, with 10 firefighters on the scene, two Chattanooga police officers and five Grandfield firefighters.