United Way names top volunteer, chairman

DUNCAN - Lisa Byford, a longtime community worker, was named Volunteer of the Year for the United Way of Stephens County at its annual meeting Thursday. She was singled out for her participation with the Loaned Executive division of the recent successful fundraising campaign.

"Our loaned executives are critically important to our success," Betty Beck, chairman of the group, explained in a news release. "They make available the opportunity for businesses, industries and their employees to understand the United Way commitment and to share various ways they can not only get involved, but make a positive difference. They add personality to the campaign, answering questions and sharing information."

Byford just completed her fifth year as a loaned executive. She has been a campaign solicitor and team captain, a member of the allocations committee, a reader in the Readers & Leaders program and a participant in the annual Day of Caring. Her Duncan Chamber of Commerce activities include being an Ambassador, Rookie Ambassador of the Year, Ambassador of the Year and chairman of the Ambassadors. She is a member of the Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club, a member of the Plato PTO and the Chisholm Trail Prairie Circuit Rodeo committee.

New officers assume positions July 1

Lucy Parker, administrative manager for Wilco Machine & Fab in Marlow, was elected chairman for the United Way of Stephens County. A graduate of Leadership Duncan Class XX, she assumes her new position July 1, replacing Nicole Punneo, operations manager of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation.

Zac Pogue, vice president of First National Bank in Velma was elected vice chairman; Jared Head, financial manager at Wilco Machine & Fab, treasurer; and Adrienne Arrington of Jay Kinder Real Estate, secretary.

Punneo becomes immediate past chairman of the United Way and remains on the board of directors for another year.

"In other business Thursday, Lourie Bleem and Eric Hennan were elected to three-year terms on the board of directors.