Unique show likely to lure many to Duncan

DUNCAN - It's been a dozen years since Jerry Jolly had the conversation that blossomed into the Duncan Fish & Tackle Show.

Casting about for ideas

"About 12 or 13 years ago, me and another guy started talking about having a tackle club," Jolly recalled. "We ended up having 15 or so members, and then I said I'd help them put together a show.

"The idea just took off from there."

Took off, indeed.

When the 12th Duncan Fish & Tackle Show opens today at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center, it will be a little more crowded than it was a dozen years ago.

"The first year, we had 13 vendor tables and a couple hundred people; and this year, as of Wednesday, we had 16 vendors spread out on over 40 tables," said Jolly, who retired in 2003 after spending 25 years as a bridge construction inspector for the State of Texas.

Hundreds expected

"Nowadays, we average running in 400 to 500 people over the two days, including hundreds of young people.

"And you can be sure there will be some lying, because that's just what fishermen do."

The show, which is set for noon to 6 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, is sponsored by the World Association of Tackle Collectors. Visiting anglers will get a look at some of the newest and best fishing equipment, some manufactured and some handmade.

In addition to rods and reels, flies and crank baits, there will a variety of supplies and accessories, along with displays of antique lures and reels.