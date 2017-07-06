Unidentified man drowns in Cache Creek

The Comanche County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who drowned in Cache Creek Monday night.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley told The Constitution the unidentified man was found in the water in Cache Creek near Lake Ellsworth and was unable to be resuscitated.

Responders were called after a man and woman walking near the water saw the man in the water and asked him if he was OK. The man replied for them to "call the sheriff," Stradley said. The man turned to the woman to tell her to go get the phone from their vehicle and when he turned around, "he was gone," he said.

First responders arrived and located the man under the water and took him back to Comanche County Memorial Hospital but were unable to resuscitate him.

His body was taken to the state Medical Examiner's office in Oklahoma City for autopsy and identification. The sheriff said it would help clear if the man had a medical issue before going under the water.