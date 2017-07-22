Unemployment remains steady in state

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's unemployment rate remained at 4.3 percent in June, slightly better than the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.4 percent.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported Friday that Oklahoma's unemployment rate has been steady at 4.3 percent since March. Oklahoma's unemployment rate was 5 percent in June 2016.

The commission says the state added 3,700 jobs last month. Seven employment sectors added jobs in June with professional and business services posting the largest monthly gain with 2,600 jobs.

Education and health services reported the largest job loss over the month with 1,600 jobs, followed by the leisure and hospitality sector with a loss of 1,200 jobs.