Two men charged in near killing

ANADARKO - Arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for a pair of men accused of terribly beating their mother's boyfriend following a day of drinking.

Arrest warrants were issued in Caddo County District Court charging Jasper Luke Meat, 34, Oklahoma City, and Samuel Stuart White, 29, Anadarko, each with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder deliberate intent, and conspiracy, court records indicate. They face up to life in prison if convicted.

The pair are accused of inflicting at least 10 minutes of pummeling on Steven Tongkeamah the evening of Aug. 31 outside 31168 Square Top Road in Anadarko. Tongkeamah's girlfriend, Lena Deere, told investigators that they had been drinking alcohol throughout the day and her son, Meat and White, were with them during the evening.

Tongkeamah was flown to OU Medical Center where he was treated for severe injuries: bilateral fractures of his nasal bone, his left jawbone was fractured into the root of a tooth, fractured cartilage near his thyroid bone of the neck, his skull was exposed on the right side due to an injury and was sutured closed, a lower back fracture, a collapsed lung, a cut to the left side of his neck that was sutured and a small puncture-type wound to his left arm that was also sutured, according to the affidavit.