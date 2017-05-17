Two jailed, accused of gunpoint robbery in Anadarko

Two men are in jail in lieu of $50,000 bond apiece after being accused of robbing an Anadarko man at gunpoint of his Xbox One and $70 in cash.

Kentraze Demone Broadus, 21, Chickasha, and Darion Willhoite, 20, Lawton, made their initial appearances Monday in Caddo County District Court where they each received a felony charge of first-degree robbery, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than 10 years in prison, upon conviction.

Anadarko Police Officer Justin Taylor stated in the court affidavit that he began his investigation shortly after 4 p.m. Friday after responding to an armed robbery call at the intersection of West Oklahoma and 5th streets. The victim said he'd been robbed by two male subjects and one put a gun to his head. He said he knew Broadus. The victim gave the officer a description of the car they were in and a probable destination.

The victim and a witness told Taylor the men said the victim owed them money and the witness asked "what he could do to prevent (victim) from getting hurt today," the affidavit states. He was told to give them some money but said he had none.

Taylor spoke with the victim who said he'd gotten a ride from the guys and the girl who was driving the car. When he was getting out at his apartments, he said Broadus grabbed him from behind and Willhoite held a gun to his head and told him "if he did anything funny they would shoot him," according to the affidavit. They escorted him to his apartment and took the cash and game system, which belonged to his roommate. The gun was described as a black .45-caliber pistol.

Broadus and Willhoite were found at 403 E. Oklahoma and the Xbox and a black BB gun pistol were recovered, the affidavit states. The men were arrested and the teen girl was taken into custody. The girl told Taylor she wasn't aware of money being taken and "she wasn't going to snitch on them." She was booked into the Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center.