The turfs they are a changin' at Duncan High's Halliburton stadium

DUNCAN - Heavyweights on the Duncan High School football field are usually linemen, but the heavies on Tuesday were earth movers.

The heavy equipment was brought in to tackle the first stage of replacing Halliburton Stadium's grass field with artificial turf.

Craig Benson, athletic coordinator and head football coach, said the major upgrade, which for years has been on a wish list for many in the district, will be complete in August, in time for the Demon team to begin fall practices.

The cost, about $750,000, has been taken care of through a combination of private donations and a grant provided by the Ripken Foundation.

"There's not a dollar being spent of school-related money," Benson said.

The athletic coordinator said the new field will save the district money in the long run because it won't require watering or the labor involved in watering. Another major advantage will be the increased "playability" of the field. Practices for the football team, the band or any of the other teams that rely on the field won't ever have to be called off in the future after rain or other bad weather. It'll never be too messy or muddy to use.

A Duncan company, WW Builders, was contracted to remove the natural Bermuda grass and several inches of soil beneath it. Benson said much of that turf eventually will be taken to Duncan Middle School to be used in improving a practice football field there.

At the conclusion of the first stage of work, the foundation of what eventually will be the new field will be "as smooth as a pool table," he said. Then, layers of sub-materials, including some designed to provide a cushioning feel, will be added and efficient drainage will be assured before a final layer of artificial turf is installed.

The turf is being provided by Fields Inc., a veteran player in the artificial surface manufacturing industry. Benson said Duncan teams in the future will play on the same kind of turf that the Baltimore Ravens play on in the NFL.