Tulsan charged in multiple robberies

TULSA, Okla. (AP) A man who police say was shot while robbing a Tulsa liquor store is facing multiple charges connected to similar incidents.

The Tulsa World reports that 36-year-old Tyrone Lee was charged Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court with multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say Lee is tied to 10 robberies since January. Court records say a masked man matching Lee's description entered stores with a shotgun and threatened employees for cash.

Lee was shot during a Feb. 22 robbery attempt at Forest Acres Liquor and remains hospitalized. He'll later be booked into the Tulsa Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.