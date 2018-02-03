You are here

Tulsan charged in multiple robberies

Fri, 03/02/2018 - 3:54am AP Wire

TULSA, Okla. (AP)  A man who police say was shot while robbing a Tulsa liquor store is facing multiple charges connected to similar incidents.

The Tulsa World reports that 36-year-old Tyrone Lee was charged Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court with multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say Lee is tied to 10 robberies since January. Court records say a masked man matching Lee's description entered stores with a shotgun and threatened employees for cash.

Lee was shot during a Feb. 22 robbery attempt at Forest Acres Liquor and remains hospitalized. He'll later be booked into the Tulsa Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

