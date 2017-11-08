Tulsa begins recovery after severe twister

TULSA The city of Tulsa has begun rebuilding after Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for four counties recently struck by tornadoes.

Under Fallin's order, state agencies can make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to speed the delivery of resources where needed.

The tornadoes Sunday caused extensive damage in Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes and Wagoner counties. Fallin says more than 170 homes were damaged by the tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding.

Tulsa officials say the city's warning sirens didn't sound because the tornado wasn't anticipated and moved quickly.

Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city will review the siren problem and will make sure storm alerts go out as quickly as possible.

Bynum says the city has inspected 205 of its buildings and has declared 16 to be unstable.