Trump to appoint Oklahoman to FEMA

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City's fire chief is set to become the next U.S. fire administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

President Donald Trump announced his intent Thursday to appoint Keith Bryant to the post.

Bryant has served as fire chief for the Oklahoma City Fire Department since 2005. He first joined the department in 1982 after serving as a firefighter in the U.S. Army and later with the Edmond Fire Department.

He is past president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and now serves on the National Fallen Firefighters Advisory Committee. He's also chairman of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Conscience Committee.