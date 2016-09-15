Trucker jailed in connection with body of woman found dumped

ANADARKO - An Arizona man has been extradited to Caddo County, where he is being held on $50,000 bond after being accused of dumping a woman along Interstate 40 in December 2014.

Juan Manuel Gonzalez, 40, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court, where he entered a not guilty plea to a felony charge of unlawful removal of a dead body, court records indicate. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Gonzalez was taken into custody Sept. 2 in Maricopa County, Ariz., said Caddo County District Attorney Jason Hicks. Gonzalez arrived in Anadarko Tuesday.

The arrest followed last week's identification by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation of the remains of Veneranda Flores, 24, of New Mexico. Her decomposed body was found in April 2015 in a tree line beside Interstate 40 near Hinton.

Hicks said the charge stems from the result of the condition of Flores' body when discovered. She was in a state that a cause of death could not be determined, he said.

Investigators are continuing to look into Gonzalez's past to determine if he could be involved in something more sinister.

Flores had been missing from New Mexico since Dec. 21, 2014. Investigators connected her to Gonzalez through phone records. A long-haul trucker for an Arizona company, he told investigators he'd contacted an "internet prostitute" during down time, but didn't know her name. They went to a casino north of Albuquerque, and cellphone and tower records for Flores's phone end there. Gonzalez said he dropped her off in town before making a delivery to Missouri. When he returned to Arizona, he quit his job. A mattress that investigators believe could hold evidence was admittedly dumped somewhere along the way by Gonzalez.