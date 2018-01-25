Truck, 4 elephants block state highway

Truck hauling 4 elephants stalls, blocking Oklahoma highway

EUFAULA, Okla. (AP) The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a truck hauling four elephants has stalled in eastern Oklahoma, blocking one lane of a busy highway.

Patrol Lt. Jarrett Johnson said Wednesday that the commercial vehicle broke down on a portion of U.S. 69 near Eufaula, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Johnson says a wrecker service has arrived to help move the stalled vehicle. He says a veterinarian from the area is also on scene to help move the elephants. Johnson says the lane will remain blocked while the elephants are transferred to another trailer for transportation.