Tribal gaming plan stalls talks on budget

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) A major expansion of tribal gambling in Oklahoma to include roulette and dice games that House Democrats wanted in exchange for votes on a cigarette tax apparently derailed budget negotiations on Monday in the Legislature.

House Democrats and Senate Republicans held dueling press conferences to blame each other for stalling an agreement on a broad budget plan to help close an $878 million budget gap.

Republicans hold super majorities in both legislative chambers, but not enough in the 101-member House to pass a tax increase, which requires a three-fourths vote, without help from some of the chamber's 26 Democrats.

House Democratic leader Rep. Scott Inman has withheld support for a cigarette tax hike in an effort to bolster Democrats' role in budget negotiations.

"We've said all along that a cigarette tax is just a Band-Aid on a bullet hole," said Inman, D-Oklahoma City. "It will not solve the state's budget problems. You've got to have additional revenue."