You are here

Home » News » Area » Tribal gaming plan stalls talks on budget

Tribal gaming plan stalls talks on budget

Mon, 05/08/2017 - 11:19pm AP Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)  A major expansion of tribal gambling in Oklahoma  to include roulette and dice games  that House Democrats wanted in exchange for votes on a cigarette tax apparently derailed budget negotiations on Monday in the Legislature.

House Democrats and Senate Republicans held dueling press conferences to blame each other for stalling an agreement on a broad budget plan to help close an $878 million budget gap.

Republicans hold super majorities in both legislative chambers, but not enough in the 101-member House to pass a tax increase, which requires a three-fourths vote, without help from some of the chamber's 26 Democrats.

House Democratic leader Rep. Scott Inman has withheld support for a cigarette tax hike in an effort to bolster Democrats' role in budget negotiations.

"We've said all along that a cigarette tax is just a Band-Aid on a bullet hole," said Inman, D-Oklahoma City. "It will not solve the state's budget problems. You've got to have additional revenue."

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620