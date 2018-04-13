Tribal art show will be held this weekend

CACHE A tribal art show and market will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 423 West C in Cache.

Shoppers will find original artwork and handmade crafts by local tribal artists and lots of flea market bargains.

Booth fee is $10 per day and vendors must bring their own tables.

The art show will feature tribal artists such as Tim Tate Nevaquaya, Quanah Burgess, Jack Blackhorse Tointigh and Joyce Nevaquaya Harris. Special featured artist will be Charles "Dukon" Harris, the son of Joyce Nevaquaya Harris.

"Dukon was raised by his grandfather Doc Tate Nevaquaya and inherited many talents from his grandpa," said Eleanor McDaniel, event coordinator. "Dukon is of Comanche and Sac and Fox descent. He is originally from Apache but currently resides with his family on the Mohawk reservation in the state of New York."