Trial in OSU homecoming crash starts Tuesday

TULSA (AP) An Oklahoma woman who drove into a crowd of spectators at Oklahoma State University's 2015 homecoming parade, killing four people and injuring dozens of others, is set to stand trial.

Adacia Chambers, 26, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of second-degree murder and 42 counts of assault and battery. If convicted of any of the murder charges, she could face up to life in prison. The trial begins Tuesday in Stillwater.

Prosecutors allege that Chambers steered her car around a police barricade and sped up before she plowed into the crowd watching the parade before Oklahoma State's game against the University of Kansas. Prosecutors say this showed intent.

Chambers' attorneys say she has a mental illness and was experiencing a psychiatric episode at the time of the crash. Her father said she received psychiatric treatment at an in-patient facility several years ago.