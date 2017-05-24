Trial delayed for teen accused of killing family

TULSA (AP) - An Oklahoma judge has delayed the trial for one of two brothers charged in the 2015 stabbing deaths of five family members so both sides can gather more evidence about his mental health.

District Judge Sharon Holmes rescheduled the trial for 18-year-old Michael Bever on Monday after discussing Bever's intent to pursue a not guilty plea by reason of insanity, the Tulsa Word reported. The trial was scheduled to begin June 5, but the judge rescheduled it for Aug. 28.

Authorities allege that Bever and his older brother, Robert Bever, killed their parents and three of their siblings, ages 5, 7 and 12.