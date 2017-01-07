Towns plan events to celebrate July 4

Many Southwest Oklahoma cities and towns will hold celebrations today that include fireworks and other activities in observance of the July 4 holiday.

The City of Lawton's annual Freedom Festival will begin at 11 a.m. at Elmer Thomas Park.

The festival will feature live entertainment, a motorcycle and car show, a children's area and food and sale vendors.

Live entertainment will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature performances from Dannie Carson, Mad Leon, Crosstowne Groove and The 77th Army Band.

A fireworks show is set to begin around 9:30 p.m.

Anadarko

The Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Honor America Day Festival starting at 9 a.m. in Randlett Park. The fun will begin with a three-on-three basketball tournament at 10 a.m. There are six age groups; entry fee is $25 for a four-person roster.

The third annual Pops and Rods Car and Bike Show opens at noon.

Turtle races will begin at 3 p.m.; registration will open at noon at the Anadarko Chamber of Commerce booth.

Michael and Galela Dalby will perform at 2 p.m. Live music will continue from 3:30-9:30 p.m. with Across the Washita, Cross County Revenue, Dani Carson and The Stone Horses Band.

Fireworks will start around sunset, about 9:30 p.m.

Apache

Fun will begin around 4 p.m. at the Apache City Park with games, contests and hot dogs. Registration will begin at 3 p.m. and all participants must be registered by 4:45 p.m. to participate in the games and a turtle race. Age groups are 3 to 5, 6 to 9, 10 to 12, 13 to 15 and 16 to 91. Prize money will be given out for first, second and third place. Games will include a balloon toss, Hula Hoop relay, gunny sack race, three-legged race, spoon and egg race, yard stick throw, Frisbee throw and 25-yard, 50-yard and 100-yard dashes.

Food will be served at 7 p.m. at the concession stand.

Rissa Watson will perform from 7-9 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

A large fireworks display will begin at dark.

Fletcher

The community will celebrate the second annual Town of Fletcher Celebration starting at 4 p.m. at the Fletcher Fairgrounds.

Registration for all tournaments will begin at 4 p.m. Fun and games include turtle races, a cornhole tournament, a horseshoes tournament, plinko, spin the wheel, a fireman challenge, live music and a car show. Car show participants can enter their vehicles in the car, truck or motorcycle categories. Registration will begin at 3:30 p.m. and judging ends at 8 p.m. Entertainment will begin at 4 p.m. and continue until fireworks at dark.