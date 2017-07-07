Towns keep trash policy as is — for six months

On Thursday, the South Central Oklahoma Environmental Authority considered an addendum to a contract with Duncan, Marlow and Comanche that expires in 2023, but the measure was tabled for six months.

Once-a-week pickup still under consideration

Primary points of the addendum were going down to once-a-week collection of trash in residential areas, scheduled curbside pickups of bulky waste once a month, and a change from three to five free drops of trash per residential address at a transfer station.

Marlow City Administrator Jason McPherson, who is also chairman of SCOEA, spoke first and suggested tabling the item to give citizens more time to ask questions and give feedback. Vice chairman Chuck Ralls, Comanche city manager, and Jimmy Peters, Ward 1 councilman for Duncan, agreed, and they decided to table the item for six months.

McPherson said after the meeting that eight citizens, seven from Duncan and one from Comanche, contributed to a great discussion at the meeting after the item was tabled.

"Waste Connections will begin working on providing better information on potential changes to the contract," McPherson said.

There are no other communities outside of Marlow, Comanche and Duncan participating in SCOEA and this addendum only applies to the three member cities.

"Duncan is not making any profit on trash collection service," Peters said.

Peters said other members of Duncan City Council had previously noted they had received negative feedback from citizens on the proposal.

"I do want to point out that Waste Connections brought this change request to the SCOEA member," Peters said. He said he received a lot of negative feedback from citizens against the addendum since Wednesday by e-mail and phone calls, right up to the meeting and was prepared to vote no on Thursday.

Ralls said prior to the meeting he was hired as city manager to make decisions that best benefit the City of Comanche as a whole, and sometimes the decisions are not in the best interest of the individual and certainly not popular.

"I'm currently faced with a decision and possible vote to change from twice a week to once per week waste collection," Ralls said. "This has been an active topic in both the Comanche council meetings and the SCOEA board meetings since September 2016. In December, I abstained on a vote to renew the contract with Waste Connections because at the time, I did not have the majority support of my council. In today's meeting, I will recommend no action be taken in order to allow for a six month period to better educate the community on the benefits and cost savings. If there is a call for a vote in today's meeting, I will abstain at this time."