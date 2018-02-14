Tour slated Saturday at Hackberry Wildlife area

FREDERICK A Chicken Hawks and Hoot Owls presentation and tour will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hackberry Flat Center at the Hackberry Wildlife Management Area southeast of Frederick.

The presentation and tour are free, but reservations are required. Participants must be at least 8. They are advised to dress warmly with coat, hat and gloves. Binoculars and blankets will be available.

Chicken hawks and hoot owls are among raptors (birds that hunt and eat other animals) that spend winters in Oklahoma. Identification tips are shared before participants board an open-air trailer to go searching for the chicken hawks and hoot owls.