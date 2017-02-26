Toll fees will rise on Wednesday

Prepare to pay more when taking an Oklahoma turnpike later this week.

Motorists will have to pay, on average, about 12 percent more at each toll booth after the rate hike goes into effect Wednesday. The H.E. Bailey Turnpike toll at Chickasha will increase from $1.70 to $1.95 for Pikepass users. The Pikepass toll near Newcastle will increase from $1.35 to $1.55. Traveling south on the turnpike, Pikepass users will have to pay an additional 15 cents for a total of $1.55. Cash prices are higher.

The increase will pay for the sale of bonds to pay for the $935 million Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Driving Forward initiative to improve the state's turnpike system. Gene Love, turnpike commissioner from Lawton, said the ongoing construction of a new toll booth at Chickasha is part of that project. It's something that has been needed for some time, he said. This is the first time since 2009 that the OTA has voted to increase turnpike fees.

"We're always very careful about any increases we do on the turnpike at all," Love said. "The only reason we're doing this is for the Driving Forward campaign and the new turnpikes."

While motorists will have to pay a little more to traverse the state on its fastest interstate highways, Love said the fees are still a little less than 50 percent of the national average.

"Before these increases, we were at about 6 cents a passenger mile," Love said. "This will get us to around 7 cents, or something like that. The national average is 16 cents. We're still far, far below that here in Oklahoma and it's more affordable to drive anywhere in the state than most other states."