Tipton honors longtime supporters

TIPTON - The Tipton Chamber of Commerce named its Man of the Year and Woman of the Year honorees during the chamber's annual banquet Tuesday in the Larry Osborne Cafeteria at Tipton High School.

Diana Rogers, Tipton city clerk, was named Woman of the Year. Rogers, a Tipton native and 1966 graduate of Tipton High School, has served as city clerk for many years and also has served as an officer for the Tipton Public School Alumni Association. She and her husband, Frankie, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

Doyle Chambers, retired Tipton Elementary School principal and basketball coach, was named Man of the Year. Chambers has resided in Tipton since 1967 and served as boys' basketball coach for nine years with one of his teams advancing to the state tournament. Chambers then served as elementary school principal for 13 years before retiring in 1990. Following retirement, he has operated a lawn mowing service in Tipton. Chambers and his wife, Jane, have also long been recognized as Tipton Tigers fans.

Chambers was not present at Tuesday's banquet due to his recovery from heart surgery. His plaque was accepted by his family members.

Linton Deskins, chamber president, welcomed guests and the Tipton FFA chorus entertained during the dinner.