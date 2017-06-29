Tipton Chamber plans July 4 fun in park

TIPTON - The Tipton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor its July 4 celebration Tuesday in the City Park.

Activities will begin at 5 p.m. and include many vendors selling food and other items. There will also be bounce houses for children. The event will culminate with the fireworks show set to begin at 9 p.m.

"This is going to be one of the finest fireworks shows in the area," said Tipton chamber President Linton Deskins. "We hope to have a big crowd."