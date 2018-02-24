Time for a change? Bill would set clocks once

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) There would be no more springing forward and falling back in Oklahoma under a bill heading to the state Senate.

The bill by Republican Sen. Joseph Silk would adopt daylight saving time year-round in Oklahoma.

Daylight saving time was initially adopted in an effort to save energy, but Silk said that is no longer the case and that it creates health risks by disturbing sleeping patterns. Under his bill, Oklahoma would move clocks ahead one hour as scheduled in March, but would no longer move clocks back an hour in November.