Tillman County voters will decide on sales tax to save jail

FREDERICK - Voters in Tillman County will go to the polls during a special election June 13 to decide on a half-cent sales tax to pay off the remaining bond amount owed on the Tillman County Detention Center.

The 68-bed facility housed county and Department of Corrections inmates since it opened in January of 2001. However, the Department of Corrections canceled its contracts with Tillman and other counties across the state last month due to the state's severe budget shortfall. State agencies, including the Department of Corrections, were ordered to reduce their own budgets due to reductions in state budget allocations.

The present detention center cost an estimated $3.1 million to construct on a 30-year bond issue. Of that amount, the county still owes $2.7 million with 17 years left on the payout. With the loss of the Department of Corrections contract, the county has little money left to pay off the bond or face foreclosure of the detention center. In that case the county would need to move its inmates to other county jails at considerable expense to Tillman County taxpayers.

Joe Don Dickey, District 2 commissioner and chairman of the commissioners, said the movement of prison inmates from Tillman and other counties to private prisons will actually cost the state's taxpayers more.

"Our gripe is they took the majority of those inmates to GEO in Lawton (a private facility) and paying more money then they did to Tillman County," he said. "The state wants more money to house inmates in private prisons but not more money for rural county jails."

Dickey said the half-cent sales taxes is estimated to generate revenues of $175,000-190,000 per year to help pay off the remaining amount owned on the bond.

"We already have a half-cent sales tax that's been in place for seven years to pay off two-thirds toward the bond issue," he said. "This additional (tax revenue) will help us pay the bond in its entirety and also give us necessary revenue to operate the jail."

Dickey estimated that the loss of the detention center for an average of 23-25 county inmates would cost Tillman County taxpayers $20 per day for each inmate for a total of $500 per day, $15,000 per month and $180,000 per year. This figure does not include transportation costs, he said.