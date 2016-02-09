Tillman County Trade Day canceled

FREDERICK - The monthly Tillman County Trade Day has been canceled for the month of September due to a holiday weekend and other local events.

Jay Sharp, event coordinator, confirmed that this month's Trade Day, normally the first Saturday of each month, was canceled due to the Labor Day holiday weekend. He said other factors leading to the cancellation include the of the Tillman County Fair next weekend, the Frederick Arts and Humanities Council-sponsored Arts 'N Action on Sept. 17.

The next Trade Day will be Oct. 1 on Grand Avenue in downtown Frederick. Sharp said activities for the event, in addition to food and craft booths, will include a "mixed martial arts grappling event" and a poker run to benefit Frederick Public Schools.