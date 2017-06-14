Tillman County, Medicine Park OK taxes

The Tillman County Detention Center in Frederick will stay intact despite the loss of a state contract, thanks to approval of a sales tax by the county's voters on Tuesday.

In another important vote in the area, Medicine Park residents approved a lodging tax to generate income to help fund improvements in their community. Additionally, voters in Caddo County opted to continue a tax to support emergency services in their county.

Tillman County voters overwhelmingly approved the half-cent sales tax to pay off the remaining bond amount owed on the Tillman County Detention Center, following the recent loss of a contract with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to house state inmates. The tax proposal was approved by a margin of 790 votes in favor, or 84.49 percent of the vote, compared to 145 votes in opposition to the tax, or 15.51 percent of the vote. The sales tax will have a duration of 17 years, or the remaining time left on the $3.1 million, 30-year bond issue to build the detention center approved by Tillman County voters nearly 20 years ago - for which the county still owes $2.7 million. The 68-bed detention center has housed both county and Department of Corrections inmates since it opened in January of 2001. However, the Department of Corrections recently canceled its contracts with Tillman and other counties in response to Oklahoma's severe budget shortfall. With the loss of the Department of Corrections contract, the county was left with little money left to pay off the bond - or face foreclosure of the detention center, and suffer a lower credit rating that would also affect other local taxing entities. Another issue caused by the loss of the detention center would have been the need to contract the incarceration of inmates at other county jails at considerable expense to Tillman County taxpayers.

Joe Don Dickey, Tillman County District 2 commissioner and chairman of the commissioners, expressed his appreciation to voters for going to the polls and approving the sales tax.

"I want to thank the people of Tillman County who got out and passed this 'must-have' tax to pay for the bond issue," he said. "We sent a clear message about what we had to do. Our voters understood the need and responded accordingly."

Revenues from the tax are estimated to generate revenues of $175,000-190,000 per year to help pay of the remaining amount owed on the bond.

Medicine Park vote

Tourists staying in Medicine Park will pay slightly more on their lodging bills, now that voters approved a 5.5 percent lodging tax.

Of the 124 total votes cast, 75, or 60.48 percent, were in favor with 49, or 39.52 percent, against. The tax will be assessed on overnight stays in Medicine Park starting July 1. Anyone with a valid ID that proves residence in Medicine Park, Department of Defense employees reassigned to Fort Sill and government employees whose room is paid for by their employers will be exempt. The tax could generate as much as $35,000 or more a year, depending on how many people stay at the Old Plantation Inn or any of the cabins and rooms available for overnight stays. That's money the town desperately needs to improve, said Travis McBride, a member of the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority board.

"I'm excited to start collecting it and building some money and showing people what we can actually do with those additional funds," he said. "There's a lot of work that we can do now that we weren't able to do earlier because we just didn't have the money."

All proceeds from the tax will be added to the general fund and earmarked as appropriations for multiple town government functions, as decided by the board of trustees. Currently, 40 percent of the funds will be allocated for infrastructure, another 40 percent will go to trade and industry, 10 percent will be allocated to an incentive fund, 5 percent will go to parks and recreation and the remaining 5 percent will be put into a rainy day fund. The board of trustees will read the monthly figures on a monthly basis at its regular meetings and can change those allocations as needed.

That ability to adjust the allocations was a point of contention for some residents leading up to the vote. McBride has proposed, and plans to move forward with, forming a committee of citizens, leaders and lodging owners some of whom were hesitant to support the tax because of its possible effects on overnight stays that would advise the board on how to divide and spend the new funds.