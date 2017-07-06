Third grade reading test may hold some back

Oklahoma is raising the bar on its pivotal, high-stakes reading test administered to third-graders, which is likely to leave more students at risk of repeating the third grade.

Twelve percent of third-graders, those who scored "unsatisfactory" the lowest level were flagged for retention in 2016.

Beginning in 2017-18, students will have to score "proficient" in reading to receive automatic promotion to fourth grade a level above what is required now. If students' reading skills remain relatively steady, 28 percent of third-graders, or about 14,900, could face retention next year, or more than double the number who did in 2016.

A disproportionate number of low-income, black and Hispanic students have scored poorly on the test each year since 2014 and were subject to retention. If the new level were applied to students in 2016, nearly 50 percent of black students, 40 percent of Hispanic students and 34 percent of low-income students would not have qualified for automatic promotion to third grade.

Results from 2017, which were tested under new, more rigorous English/language arts standards, and from 2018, in which the higher proficiency level will apply, are likely to identify more students in need of reading support, she said.

"We can no longer accept that a student would not be prepared and ready. They should be prepared and ready long before third grade to be reading at grade level or above," state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said.

While research shows early reading skills are critical to academic success, there are also studies that point to the ill effects of retention. A 2014 study by a Notre Dame sociologist found that students retained in elementary school were less likely to graduate from high school, even when compared to siblings in the same family.

Oklahoma is one of 24 states and Washington, D.C., that require or recommend that third-grade students pass a reading test to be promoted to fourth grade, which is when students transition from "learning to read" to "reading to learn," according to research.

Students' scores have ticked upward since 2014, when 16.3 percent did not pass the exam.

Oklahoma's Reading Sufficiency Act allows students who didn't pass to receive a probationary promotion if recommended by a team of parents, teachers and a reading specialist. English language learners and special education students can also receive exemptions. Data from the state Department of Education shows most students who fail the test advance to fourth grade with an exemption: Of the 7,573 students who scored unsatisfactory, 1,674, or 22 percent, were actually retained.

Parental inclusion in the teams that evaluate students for retention were originally set to sunset this year, but legislation introduced by Rep. Katie Henke, R-Tulsa, and signed into law made parents' involvement in the groups permanent. The move was celebrated by education advocates.

The higher level of reading skills required in 2017-18 were originally supposed to start in 2016-17, but were delayed a year at Hofmeister's request. She said she was concerned about raising the proficiency level the same year that the more rigorous academic standards were implemented. Oklahoma's standards in reading were revised in 2016-17 for all grade levels.

Rep. Dennis Casey, R-Morrison, a former school superintendent who in 2015 carried a bill to extend the retention committees, said he believes involving parents and teachers is a critical part of the process, especially with the higher proficiency level going into effect.

"People are not black and white. There's a lot of gray," he said. "You have to let people evaluate each individual situation and determine what's best for the child."

Educators are sometimes critical of the pass-fail nature of the reading test, saying it puts too much pressure on young students. But there is widespread support for measures to identify students at risk of retention beginning in kindergarten and provide additional supports to improve their reading skills before third grade.