You are here

Home » News » Area » Texas man injured in wreck near Geronimo

Texas man injured in wreck near Geronimo

Thu, 02/23/2017 - 3:05am Staff

A 26-year-old Midland, Texas man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Geronimo.

The accident occurred at 6:22 a.m. at Mile Marker 28 of the turnpike approximately a mile west of Geronimo.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Chance Slater, a 2006 Freightliner truck driven by Kiunte T. Cornelious was northbound when it left the roadway to the right approximately 395 feet. The vehicle had overcorrected and rolled  of a time.

Cornelious was taken by ambulance to a Lawton hospital and was reported to be in critical condition with head, arm, trunk internal and leg injuries.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620