Texas man injured in wreck near Geronimo

A 26-year-old Midland, Texas man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Geronimo.

The accident occurred at 6:22 a.m. at Mile Marker 28 of the turnpike approximately a mile west of Geronimo.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Chance Slater, a 2006 Freightliner truck driven by Kiunte T. Cornelious was northbound when it left the roadway to the right approximately 395 feet. The vehicle had overcorrected and rolled of a time.

Cornelious was taken by ambulance to a Lawton hospital and was reported to be in critical condition with head, arm, trunk internal and leg injuries.