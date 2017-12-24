Texas boy, 1, Walters woman die in accident

GERONIMO A Walters woman and a 1-year-old Texas boy were killed in a head-on crash Friday on U.S. 277 south of Geronimo.

Three other people were hospitalized after the crash, which the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported occurred about 4:40 p.m. when a northbound SUV and a southbound truck collided head-on a half mile north of the Comanche/Cotton county line.

The highway was closed in both directions for about three hours following the accident, and its cause remains under investigation, according to the Highway Patrol.

The 1-year-old boy from Arlington, Texas, whose name was withheld, was one of two passengers in the SUV. He suffered massive internal injuries and was pronounced dead at a Lawton hospital.

Savannah Benefiel, 31, Walters, was one of three passengers in the truck. She was flown to a Lawton hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival from massive internal injuries.

The driver of the SUV was 20-year-old Cheyenne Castillo, of Arlington, who was admitted to a Wichita Falls, Texas, hospital in critical condition with head, trunk internal and leg injuries.

A 15-year-old boy, also of Arlington, the second of two passengers in the SUV, whose name was also withheld, was taken to a Lawton hospital in critical condition with head, trunk internal and leg injuries.