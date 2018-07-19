Temperatures prompt restrictions at refuge

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is putting some restrictions in place due to forecasts of excessive heat for the rest of this week.

These weather conditions, coupled with the rocky and rugged terrain of the refuge, pose safety hazards for visitors and for refuge and other emergency response personnel called upon for search and rescue operations during the extreme heat. Refuge regulations allow refuge managers authority to restrict uses on refuge lands "...in the event of a threat or emergency endangering the health and safety of the public or property..." according to a press release.