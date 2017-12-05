Teens charged with robbery undergo mental evaluations

ANADARKO - Two teens have undergone psychological evaluations as they prepare for a May 17 preliminary hearing.

Davantae D. Winters, 17, Chickasha, and Brandon Jaheim Highwalker, 15, Anadarko, each underwent the testing to measure their psychological stability because of their ages and the brazenness of the Dec. 27, 2016, robbery they're accused of committing.

The teens were charged in January in Caddo County District Court with felony youthful offender counts of robbery with a weapon and conspiracy, court records indicate. The robbery charge is punishable by no less than five years in prison and conspiracy is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. They return to court at 1:30 p.m. May 17 for their preliminary hearing.

They are accused of holding up a man during a robbery along an Anadarko street. The victim said he and his cousin were walking home when a pickup pulled up beside them at the corner of 5th Street and East Broadway. Two teens then jumped out of the truck with guns in their hands and pointed them, according to an affidavit filed in court. One teen is accused of stealing a phone before getting back in the truck. The victim said one teen fired off a couple of rounds in the air before driving off. Police found a clear cellphone case in the area of the crime that was collected as evidence. The victim identified the phone case as his.

Police questioned Highwalker and he said he'd heard about the robbery but didn't take part. Another teen who said he was with Winters, Highwalker and a third person told police the two teens carried out the robbery and that Highwalker fired the two shots out the window, according to an affidavit filed in court.