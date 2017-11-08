Teen guilty in Anadarko fatal robbery

ANADARKO One teen has pleaded guilty to the January 2016 killing of an Anadarko shop owner during a robbery that gained little beyond two packs of male enhancement supplements.

Another man who authorities say admitted to firing the fatal shot is expected to enter a plea in October, according to court records.

The two young men face a lifetime behind bars and up to death for the admitted trigger man in a crime the district attorney has called "callous."

Marcus Jorge Escobar, 18, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Caddo County District Court to a felony count of first-degree murder deliberate intent. Due to his youth, Escobar could be eligible for a life sentence or possibly life without parole. Formal sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13.

A court minute was filed Thursday showing that Joshua Thomas Lonewolf, 20, is to enter a plea and be sentenced by District Judge David A. Stephens at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13. Lonewolf was charged with first-degree murder deliberate intent. Authorities alleged he fired the shot that killed Son Tan Duong, 52. He faces up to the death sentence.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Escobar and Lonewolf, both then teens, worked in tandem in the botched robbery in which Duong died. Surveillance videos provided a visual timeline, District Attorney Jason Hicks saidd uring a briefing immediately after the teens were charged. Hicks said that around 12:18 a.m. Jan. 14, 2016, Lonewolf walked past Kim's Country Mart, 819 S. Mission Blvd. while wearing a red hoodie. He was seen again a few minutes later wearing a Dallas Cowboys coat over the top of the hoodie, as well as a black mask and hat and carrying a rifle into the store. According to Hicks, within three seconds, Duong was shot in the neck, chest and side, killing him almost instantly. Three spent shell casings were found beside his body marking the shooter's path while shooting.

According to the affidavit, the store surveillance camera showed Lonewolf went to the cash register area but was unable to open it and "was observed frantically pressing keys ..." He went into the storage area but reappeared and was talking on the phone.

Escobar pleaded guilty to being a lookout across the street and to communicating with Lonewolf during the crime. A neighboring business' security video filled out the series of events for investigators, according to the affidavit. Hicks said at the time that it was essential to building a case.

Lonewolf left the store while a man and woman parked at the store and the man entered and went to the cooler on the opposite side of the store. The woman in the vehicle saw Lonewolf leave and walk down an alley. The man in the store found Duong, ran out to the woman and told her to call police and said that the store smelled "like gunsmoke and powder," the affidavit states. Each said they saw Escobar pass by in the same direction down the alley.

A description of Lonewolf was sent over law enforcement radios. Escobar was stopped by a sheriff's deputy while walking near the store. He was released because he didn't match the suspect's description.