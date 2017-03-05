Tech board OKs Frederick cosmetology program

The Great Plains Technology Center Board of Education approved the addition of a Cosmetology Program at Great Plains' Tillman/Kiowa campus Tuesday night.

After months of study, "cosmetology has been identified as 'high demand,'" said Gary Tyler, assistant superintendent at the Tillman/Kiowa campus. The program, which will be offered to adults starting January 2018 and to high school students for the 2018-2019 school year, will enroll 15 students per instructor.

Other news from Frederick include the recent arrival and installation of the 100-person tornado shelter and the campus' first Signing Day, Tyler said.

The board viewed a video of the Tillman/Kiowa campus's first signing day on April 30, showing that the students and parents really got involved and excited during the event.

"We probably had half of our student body to sign letters of intent," Tyler said, adding that some students who missed the event called to see if they could come in and sign too.

About 1,000 students and parents are expected for the first Signing Day at the Great Plains Lawton campus Thursday evening, said Glen Boyer, director of Marketing and Communication. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Worley Center. Every 30 minutes groups of students will come in, sit down at a row of tables, put on a Great Plains hat and sign their letter of intent.

Business Development Center ribbon cutting

The board was reminded that the Business Development Center will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday and an official open house will be conducted from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, although the public is welcome to tour the building throughout the day.

The graduation of S.C.O.R.E. students is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 16 in the Worley Center. About 98 students will receive diplomas and about 88 are expected at the event, said Justin McNeil, S.C.O.R.E. director.

The board approved NcNeils' request to purchase an Odysseyware online academic software site license for both Lawton and Frederick campuses, instead of purchasing software from three different providers.