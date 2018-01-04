Teachers head to Capitol

Educators and supporters from across Oklahoma will descend on the state Capitol Monday and it may be much more than a rally it may be the start of a teacher walkout if they decide that lawmakers failed to adequately invest and provide ongoing funding for education.

By March 28 just 20 days after Oklahoma Education Association stated demands that the Legislature increase educational funding and raise teacher and support personal pay or a walkout would occur on April 2 lawmakers crossed party lines to put together and pass a package containing the largest teacher pay raise in state history and tax hikes that would raise an estimated $450 million to pay for it.

The actual amount of funding in the package fell short of the demands and the next day the Oklahoma House passed a bill that would repeal part of the funding for education, the $5 hotel/motel tax that would have generated about $50 million. Gov. Mary Fallin signed the bill into law on March 29

Dana Moore, a Lawton Public Schools principal, teacher and parent said she felt "defeated" when she heard about the repeal of part of the fund and how the demands were not met.

"We put our trust in our legislators," Moore said, adding that what she is seeing is "back door politics at the last minute. We didn't want to be one and done, we wanted a continued revenue source for educational funding. ... It was a trick play to let educators think (the lawmakers) were understanding our plight. It didn't work and we will walk."

Moore and other educators liken the situation to a family who has been gradually starving for 11 years, begging for a meal from a powerful person with a roomful of satisfying and nutritious food. Then the family students, educators and support staff is given just a big cookie.

And now that cookie has a bite out of it.

The rally at the Capitol Monday will start at 9 a.m., with speeches beginning at 10:30 a.m., stated Ed Allen, president of the Oklahoma City American Federation of Teachers. Some schools around the state will be closed Monday, allowing teachers to attend the rally.

Educators get fed up and demand change

Frustration among educators and the community over the continued lack of educational funding and inadequate salaries for teachers and support personnel has been growing for years.

The frustration comes from the following: Oklahoma teachers are paid the lowest average pay in all 50 states according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2016 data. As a result, educators have been leaving the state to teach elsewhere and since teachers are difficult to recruit, approximately 2,000 emergency-certified individuals are teaching students across the state. The teachers and the support personnel are taking on additional jobs to support themselves and their families.

The lack of educational funding has led to major cuts in educational equipment, materials, resources such as books, well-stocked libraries and extra-curricular or non-core classes such as music, art and other classes that enrich and keep many students in school.

"It's much more than about the pay raise. ... It's about the kids, having a qualified teacher in class who knows how to reach and teach those students" so they are successful, said OEA President Alicia Priest on March 6. "It is having up-to-date materials in the classroom instead of 14- or 15-year-old books and having only one set of books for seven classes."

At the beginning of March, the frustration grew into defiance as educators saw West Virginia teachers receiving their demanded 5 percent pay raise after a 9-day walkout closed down the school system across that state. After years of falling state revenues and bills proposing to raise teachers' salaries and provide more for education failed to pass, educators, OEA and other education associations decided something must be done.

Originally OEA was going to wait until later in April to stage a walkout if legislation was not passed, but Oklahoma Teachers United members and others pushed the date of the walkout to April 2, one day after the date of the Legislature's statutory responsibility to finish budgeting for public schools.

"The end goal is not a teacher walk-out, it is funding for education," Priest said.

School board, superintendents and teacher associations weigh in

On March 12, the Lawton Board of Education issued a statement calling on the Legislature to act "swiftly and decisively pass legislation to restore funding to schools and to increase educators' pay." The statement warned the legislators that they would be responsible if a walkout occurred due to lawmakers' inaction and that the Board fully supported the educators' decisions.

The demands included: a $10,000 pay raise for teachers, with $6,000 the first year and the remaining $4,000 divided over the next two years; a $5,000 increase for the support employees and $200 million more to restore funding cut from education since 2009. The OEA also supported state employees' quest to receive a raise and restore state services.

Then the planning began. With only three weeks until the proposed walkout and very little hope for adequate legislation to be passed in time, superintendents from across Southwest Oklahoma, with Cache Superintendent Chad Hance taking the lead, met to discuss ramifications to their students if a walkout occurred.