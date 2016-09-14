Tea, tarts terrific as topic turns to 'T'

CACHE "T" as in "tea."

Students in Shannon Richey's kindergarten class at Cache Primary School were treated to a Tea and Tarts event in class Tuesday as part of an activity to learn more about the letter T.

This activity has been done by Richey's kindergarten classes for 26 years. Richey said she plans to continue this and other "alphabet" activities for years to come for as long as she continues in the classroom.

"This helps bring together our letters and sounds," she said. Everything happened on Tuesday morning at "Ten after Ten" (10:10 a.m.). The T sounds are designed to stress the letter T.

As part of Tuesday's tea party, boys wore ties while girls wore tiaras. Richey was assisted in pulling off the activity by homeroom parents who served as volunteers. The students also learned about etiquette, such as going to their tables quietly, being served tea and tarts (cookies and cake pieces) and passing the tray around.

The tea party is not the only example of such an activity tied to learning in Richey's class. Other examples include the students portraying people and scenes related to a particular letter. They include O for optometrist (eye check and glasses fitting), D, deli and donut shop; B for barber and beauty shop, H, hospital; and L, lemonade stand among other examples.