Tamer of wild horses

We have all heard of the horse breakers in the mid- to late 1850s, when the West was wild and men tamed the horses. But wait ... one horse breaker who was known far and wide was a woman.

Her name was Johanna July, and she was born in 1857. She was one of the best horse breakers around, and everyone knew it. Vanessa Adams-Harris of Tulsa will portray this tough-as-nails woman at tonight's Chautauqua presentation in the City Hall Auditorium.

Adams-Harris is an accomplished actress who has portrayed several women of color in award-winning solo shows, including Rosa Parks and Lena May Baker.

Adams-Harris has over 20 years of theatre experience as an artist, actor, director, workshop facilitator and playwright.

Her appearances have included with the University of Tulsa; the University of Oklahoma; Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland; WPI, in Mumbai, India; the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, North Hollywood; and the North Carolina Black Repertory Theatre in Winston-Salem, N.C.

"Most of the time, when I play characters, they pick me, I don't choose them," Adams-Harris said. "This is my first time to portray Johanna, and I'm looking forward to the experience."

Let's go way back, even before Johanna was born, to the early 1800s, when a large group of slaves ran away from their plantation and made it to Florida, where they came upon the Seminole Indians. The Indians befriended the slaves and accepted them.

"The two groups assisted each other," Adams-Harris said. "They became known as the Black Seminole Indians and the two groups got along so well that when the United States bought what is now Florida, government officials went to the state and asked about the particular tribe and the Africans."

"The Seminoles put on a facade and pretended that the Black Seminoles were their slaves," she said. "Both groups walked on the Trail of Tears together when they were forced to give up their land."

The group branched off the Trail of Tears and some went to Mexico, according to Adams-Harris.

"When they got to Mexico, the Mexican government gave them land," she said. "Some of the slave owners from Georgia and South Carolina came to Mexico to try to get their slaves back, and the owners were driven off by the joint forces of the slaves and the Indians."

Eventually, Johanna July and her family crossed the U.S-Mexican border at Eagle Pass, Texas, according to an interview by Florence Angermiller, which is now a part of the Library of Congress.

" ... Her family was part of the band who signed a contract in 1871 with Major Perry of the U. S. Army to help clear the Texas side of the Rio Grande of depredating Indians.

"After crossing into Mexico they became so thorough in clearing their territory of the marauders, their fame spread into the U.S., which prompted the invitation from the Army. They were first brought across the Rio Grande to Fort Duncan at Eagle Pass, then to Fort Clark in Brackettville, where a tract of land was assigned them to live on adjoining the post."

Johanna July was a colorful girl, always wearing bright dresses and ornaments. Her horsemanship was her pride and she was forced into the job of breaking horses when her father died. An old pioneer, Adam Wilson, taught July how to ride and break horses and he taught her well.