T-shirt fundraiser benefits Elgin Library

ELGIN A new T-shirt fundraiser will help the Elgin Community Library continue to provide many of the programs patrons have come to enjoy and rely on.

Funding for the library's summer reading programs, outreach events and regular storytimes came from an anonymous trust set up three years ago to provide assistance to the library. Set to run three years, that trust has run out of money. Leslie Durham, librarian, said she and members of the Friends of the Elgin Community Library have anticipated this deadline for some time and have already made initial preprations the first of which is a new T-shirt fundraiser.