T. Boone Pickens’ Texas ranch for sale

Thu, 11/30/2017 - 2:01am AP Wire

MIAMI, Texas (AP) - Famed oilfield wildcatter, financier and corporate raider T. Boone Pickens is selling his prized ranch, covering more than 100 square miles in the Texas Panhandle, for $250 million.

Pickens announced the sale Wednesday of Mesa Vista Ranch, about 90 miles northeast of Amarillo.

Last month he put his Dallas home on the market for $5.9 million.

The 89-year-old Pickens has had health concerns that include a series of strokes.

Pickens built one of the country's biggest independent oil companies, Mesa Petroleum, before moving on to BP Capital and founding clean transportation fuels company Clean Energy.

