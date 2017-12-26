SWOSU announces honor rolls for fall 2017

Honor rolls for Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre have been announced for the 2017 fall semester.

A total of 725 students, who earned a 4.0 grade point average or all A's in 12 or more course hours during the fall semester, qualified for the President's Honor Roll; a total of 864 students, taking 12 or more course hours and earning a 3.5 grade point average with no grade lower than C, qualified for the Dean's Honor Roll.

Local students, listed by hometown, are:

PRESIDENT'S HONOR ROLL:

Altus: William Pavel Appel, Edward Joseph Bacon, Jenna Nichole Bass, Leticia Marie Castro, Mariah Alexandria Cook, Jimmie Kate Dollins, Briana Renea Evans, Robert, Chase Garrison, Hang Thi Thanh Huynh, Riley Paige Kinder, Kayla Paige Miller, Madison Rae Mowdy, Bradley Alan Rowson, Summer E. Snow, Britten Lyndell Spandley;

Anadarko: Linsey Brooke Barger, Tanner Leon Dearman, Whitnie DeAnn Holten, Tucker Joe Sullivan;

Apache: Bobbi Jo Loflin;

Bray-Doyle: Kamuela Kekoa Ahuna, Jacob Lee Miller;

Cache: Whitney Marie Callen, Dillion Michael Clayton, Kelsey Ann Lehr, Sydney Lee Weber;

Carnegie: Bayleigh Cheri Collins, Brooklyn Michelle Espinosa, Brooks Immanuel Marshall;

Chattanooga: Miranda Paige Hinds;

Comanche:Jennifer Hayden Stephenson, Jacquelyn Michelle Young;

Duncan: Alexandra Leigh Cassidy, Jessica Dawn Haas, Kennedy Elise Stewart, Hayden Murphy Webb;

Fort Cobb-Broxton: Jonathan Reed Allen, Ashley Danielle DeVaughan, Toby Wayne Nix, Alexis D. Rhodes, Mikayla Louise Sebastian;

Frederick: Tara Brooke Gaines, Brooklyn Koryn Johnson, Colton Dean Mitchell, Terra Deanne Morrison, Monica Francis Peevyhouse, Tommy O. Peevyhouse;

Geronimo: Tiffany Lynn Brantley;

Hobart: Mariah Terese Hollister, Hope Tanna Nycole Jackson, Gage Halford Morrow, Stephanie Kay Norman, Abbie Raeann Peck, Monica Gabriella Posas, Fletche Paul Reed, Cole West Russell;

Lawton: Amanda Rene Fletcher Dupont, Kelsey L. Nadeau, Brooklyn Vanell Huff, Taylor Nicole Tugmon, Michelle Renee Bannon, Jessica Monique Walker, Osakpolo Terrence Akpiri, Caitlyn Brooke Havlik, Kristen Kay Hooper, Alexis Anna Lee, Rebecca Ann Whitehead, Ali Krystine Williams;

Marlow: Mitchell Alexander Hays, Ashley Renee House, Jordan Danielle Keeler, Jennifer Christina Kerstetter, Hannah Catherine Peters, Josue' Ruiz;

Mountain View-Gotebo: Sabra Cheyanne Floyd, Jennifer Ann Justin, Dalton Bryce Skipworth;

Rush Springs: Toby Keith Clampitt;

Snyder: Audrey Nicole Henson;

Sterling: Galen Trent Brantley, Bailee Jean Fehring, Dara Rae Nunley, Christa Michelle Park.

DEAN'S HONOR ROLL:

Altus: Jayla Michelle Bain, Noah B. Camp, Jacob Donald Cope, Allison Paige Cox, Elizabeth Gutierrez, John Jordan Herring, Ethan Jake Lesley, Jonathan Adam Maldonado, Marque Renee Mungaven, Amber Marie Patterson; Shannon R. Robison, Sheila M. Rowlan, Kennady Lee House, Anna Victoria Lujan, Chase Garlin Wilson;

Anadarko: Khalil Jakelle Barnes, Tulsa Clay Clarke Ramsey;

Apache: Jaylee D'nae Bain, Emma Jane Swanda;

Bray-Doyle: Gregory Lynn Perez, Andrew Dustin Womack;

Cache: Abigail Jean Kerr, Lauren Andrea Livingston, Amberlee Rhiannon Middleton, Grant Alexander Vaden, Jerah N. Welborn;

Carnegie: Tate Ruth Buster, Cameron Denan Horn, Chason Paul Hurt, Chaz Kenneth Hurt, Riana Ramnarine;

Chattanooga: Macee Jo Shaw;

Comanche: Desarae Gail Anderson;

Duncan: Destiny Michelle Baldwin, Justin Tanner Billingsley, Jose Javier Jaume, Baylor Court Mcdonald, Richard Jackson Seeberger;