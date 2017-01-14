SW Oklahoma dodged icy bullet Friday

Southwest Oklahoma dodged an icy bullet for most of Friday, but forecasters say Old Man Winter may not be finished yet.

Although Lawtonians had denuded grocery store shelves of milk, bread, eggs and bottled water on Thursday and schools and even Fort Sill shut down on Friday, the day turned out to be cold but mostly dry, aside from a few showers and dribs and drabs of freezing rain here and there.

The National Weather Service, however, was predicting up to a quarter-inch of freezing rain could fall overnight before temperatures climb above freezing today and freezing rain turns into the ordinary kind.

The worst of the storm in Oklahoma struck in northwestern and northeastern Oklahoma, but the drama appeared to be mostly played out on the streets and highways; the two largest electric utilities reported only a handful of outages by mid-evening Friday.

The weather roller coaster Lawton set a new low temperature record on Jan. 7 and a new high temperature record on Wednesday is expected to continue after the thaw.