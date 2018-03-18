Suspects arrested in shooting at Altus apartment complex

ALTUS Police have arrested five suspects in connection with a shooting that occurred Thursday at an apartment complex on the city's southwest side.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers were called to the Ridgecrest Apartments, 1209 Springfield Drive, just before 9 p.m. after a caller reported shots being fired. Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from a location in the complex at 1205 Springfield Drive and believe that two rival gangs had exchanged gunfire.

Murphy said no injuries were reported.

He said that an older-model gold Lincoln was seen being driven from the area right after the incident. That vehicle was spotted by a patrol officer about an hour later and led police on a short pursuit that ended ended in the 600 block of Windsor Drive. The four occupants were taken to the police department and arrest. The vehicle was impounded and investigators were preparing a search warrant on that vehicle Friday.