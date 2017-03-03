Suspect in woman's violent death still on run

The release of the Medical Examiner's report on the November homicide of a 20-year-old Duncan woman proves she died a traumatic death, investigators believe, at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

The report, obtained by The Constitution Thursday, summarized that Linda Salazar died from bleeding out after her throat was slit. The autopsy was conducted and report signed off on by Clay Nichols, M.D. from the state Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.

The young woman was discovered Nov. 7 in a shed behind a trailer southwest of Marlow at South McKinley and Shamrock roads. She was reported missing to Marlow police the day before. Investigators received information that led them to the location of her body.

Nichols reported the autopsy was conducted Nov. 8. Salazar was found dressed in a dark camisole, socks, dirt covered gray pants, a dark T-shirt and bra and underwear. Although otherwise healthy, the 5-feet, 5-inch, 257 pound woman died through an act of violence.

Salazar's wounds included a 5-inch by 1-inch gaping incised wound to the right side of the neck that cut through her trachea, external jugular vein and carotid artery, the report states. She also suffered four cut wounds over the left shoulder area measuring from just under an inch to nearly 3 inches in length. A cut wound was found on her left breast and two others found on the right breast and a longer, but superficial, cut wound over the left chest measured 4.8 inches.

The report showed Salazar's hands were free of significant injury leading investigators to believe she may not have been able to put up much of a fight before her death.

A suspect in her death, Baltazar Sanchez-Garcia, 26, was charged in Stephens County District Court in November with first-degree murder deliberate intent, court records indicate. He faces a possible death sentence if convicted.

Sanchez-Garcia was identified as Salazar's potential killer through forensic evidence collected by investigators.

Sanchez-Garcia was developed as a suspect after investigators learned Salazar had called him twice from her cell phone the night of Nov. 5, according to the court affidavit. She was later seen in her husband's white GMC Yukon at El Campesino restaurant in Marlow where the suspect worked. Sanchez-Garcia was her ex-boyfriend, the affidavit states.

"Yes, they had a prior relationship," Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said. "It hadn't been long after their break-up before marrying her husband."

Salazar's phone went unanswered beginning at 10:52 a.m. Nov. 5, and the phone pinged near Sanchez-Garcia's home in Marlow from the cell phone tower, according to the affidavit. Sanchez-Garcia was seen on a surveillance video driving alone in Salazar's SUV shortly after noon. While at his home, Sanchez-Garcia loaded things from his truck into the Yukon and changed clothes. He never returned to work.

A felony arrest warrant was later issued charging Sanchez-Garcia with stealing Salazar's husband's GMC Yukon after he'd filed a report with Duncan police. Salazar's body was discovered lying face down shortly before noon Nov. 7, in a barn north and west of Sanchez-Garcia's home. Investigators believe she had been dead a minimum of 24 hours.