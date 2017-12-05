Supervisor told officer to say nothing

TULSA (AP) - The supervisor of a white Oklahoma police officer who shot an unarmed black man testified Thursday that he told her to say nothing about the incident because he knew the shooting would be racially explosive.

Tulsa police Cpl. Wyett Poth testified Thursday about his directions to Officer Betty Jo Shelby after the shooting of Terence Crutcher. He said he walked up to Shelby at the shooting scene to make sure she knew she had the right to say nothing.

"I told her not to say a word. I knew there was going to be a group of people that didn't like what happened simply because of the color of somebody's skin," he testified.

The testimony came in the second day of Shelby's manslaughter trial for the Sept. 16 shooting.

Crutcher's SUV had stalled in the middle of a city street. Shelby, 43, had said the 40-year-old Crutcher wasn't obeying commands and kept reaching for his pockets, and that she shot him because she thought he was reaching into his vehicle for a gun. Crutcher didn't have a gun on him or in his SUV.

Prosecutors argued during their opening statement that Shelby overreacted when she shot Crutcher last September.

The shooting was captured on police helicopter and dashcam video, and one of the witnesses who testified Wednesday was officer Michael Richert, who was in the helicopter above the scene. In radio chatter moments before Shelby shot Crutcher, Richert said Crutcher looked "like a bad dude" who "could be on something."

Richert's statements outraged Crutcher's family, who said it indicated a racial bias.