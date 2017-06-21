Summer Fire Field Day class set for Tuesday

SNYDER - A "Summer Fire Field Day" will be hosted by the Saville family on Tuesday.

"This class is primarily for ranchers and farmers to learn how to safely burn their pastures/fields. There are many situations where a rancher/farmer may need to burn their land, and this class is meant to teach them how to do it safely," said Ashleigh Hensch, public information officer for Comanche County Emergency Management.

Attendees will receive answers to questions, such as, "Will green vegetation burn?", "Do summer burns kill native grass?", "Can summer burns kill cedars?" and "Are summer fires good for livestock or wildlife?"

The class will meet at the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department, 721 E (on U.S. 183 between 7th and 8th streets in Snyder). Registration will be from 9-9:30 a.m. The first session, "Burning in the growing season: The how and why," will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Lunch, provided at no cost, will be served from noon to 1 p.m. During the second session from 1-2 p.m., class leaders will conduct a burn, weather permitting.