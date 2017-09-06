Suit alleges cigarette fee unconstitutional

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A lawsuit filed by cigarette makers, distributors and three Oklahomans alleges Oklahoma's new $1.50 fee on a pack of cigarettes is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Oklahoma Supreme Court by Phillip Morris USA, Inc., R.J Reynolds Tobacco Co. and the others alleges the fee violates a state constitutional prohibition against passing revenue-raising measures in the final five days of a legislative session.

Before adjourning May 26, lawmakers adopted a smoking cessation fee that's expected to generate about $258 million to help balance the state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.