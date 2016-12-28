Suggestions offered for Christmas trees

ALTUS - The City of Altus has outlined suggestions for disposing of real or live Christmas trees.

Residents should take trees to the Altus City Landfill. To get there follow U.S. 62 west toward Duke and then turn on County Road 1960. Dumping fees can be waived for residents who bring a copy of a recent utility bill and photo ID. However, fees will be charged for disposal of tires and any waste over 1,500 pounds.

Altus residents can also cut Christmas trees into three-foot lengths and stack them as neatly as possible for pickup. Only regular household garbage is permitted to be placed in dumpsters and trash containers.