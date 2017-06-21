Students at OU to pay more

The University of Oklahoma will increase tuition and fees by 5 percent for resident students and raise room and board prices 3 percent to help offset the 6.08 percent state budget cut.

On Tuesday the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University Board of Regents met in Oklahoma City and approved OU's $2.06 billion operating budget. The budgets for the Norman Campus, Health Sciences Center and OU-Tulsa Schusterman Center each reflect the decrease in state appropriations of 6.8 percent or $6.7 million, $4.6 million and $443,596, respectively.

In the coming school year, resident undergraduate and graduate students will see an increase of 5 percent in tuition and mandatory fees, while nonresident undergraduate and graduate students will see an increase of 6.5 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively. Resident undergraduate students will see the tuition per credit hour increase by $7.10. Mandatory fees charged by the credit hour will increase by $7.50, according to the budget approved by the regents.